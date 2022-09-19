Optimum Investment Advisors Has $157,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 117,420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 696,392 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE EFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. 10,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.