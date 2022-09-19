Optimum Investment Advisors Has $855,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period.

BSCN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 3,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.72.

