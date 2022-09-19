Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.93. 351,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

