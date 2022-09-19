Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,207. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

