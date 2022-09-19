Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $224,424.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $81.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after buying an additional 139,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.