Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insider Purchases A$7,656,000.00 in Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH – Get Rating) insider Raphael Geminder purchased 4,640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,656,000.00 ($5,353,846.15).
Raphael Geminder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Raphael Geminder purchased 62,922 shares of Pact Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,340.33 ($68,070.16).
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.97.
Pact Group Holdings Ltd engages in the manufacture and supply of rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Packaging and Sustainability, Materials Handling and Pooling, and Contract Manufacturing Services segments. It offers packaging products for dairy and beverage, processed food, health and personal care, fresh food, household and industrial, and closures industries; reusable products, such as garment hangers, fresh produce crates, IBC's, and steel drums for supply chain, environmental, infrastructure, and retail accessories applications.
