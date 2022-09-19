Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.26. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

