PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

