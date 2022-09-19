PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.89

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 1191013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 30.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 219,879 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.