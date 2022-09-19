PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $31.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PACW. Stephens reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.11.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

PACW stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp



PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

