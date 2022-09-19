PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Cowen lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after purchasing an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,820,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,684,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

