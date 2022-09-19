PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PDGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Cowen lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $460,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after purchasing an additional 615,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,820,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,684,000 after purchasing an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.