Pakcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3,051.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $219,620.03 and approximately $3,051.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00272152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00032611 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

