Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -192.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day moving average is $181.03.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

