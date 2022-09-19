Pantos (PAN) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pantos (PAN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $11,914.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00119779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pantos launched on October 2nd, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol:Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

