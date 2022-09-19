Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $271.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $248.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.54 and a beta of 1.20. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.31.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

