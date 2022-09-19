PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

PYPL traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 257,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,877,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $279.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

