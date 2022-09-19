PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 96,352 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 375,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.36. 289,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,877,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $279.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

