PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $461,020.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.63. 804,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,350. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.09. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

