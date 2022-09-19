PECULIUM (PCL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

PECULIUM (PCL) traded up 111.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. PECULIUM has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PECULIUM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded down 66.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00858852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PECULIUM Profile

PECULIUM’s genesis date was February 10th, 2019. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io/documents. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium.

PECULIUM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2017, PECULIUM aims to bring advanced investment and wealth management services to the world of Digital Assets.PCL is a BEP-20 multi-utility token granting access to PECULIUM services and rewards to users and stakeholders. PECULIUM is a team of Early adopters of blockchain, data science experts, and tech fans. PECULIUM has developed the SAIΞVE app, a wealth management platform for Digital Assets. SAIΞVE App combines Artificial intelligence and Smart contracts, implementing elements from traditional savings and investments with all-data-driven decision investments making. Peculium's High-Yield Savings Account BELIΞVE relies on a long-only based investment strategy that creates return in the upward momentum at spots markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

