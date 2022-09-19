Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Petrofac Price Performance

POFCY opened at $0.66 on Monday. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

