Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PAHC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $14.47 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $586.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

