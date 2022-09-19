Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.