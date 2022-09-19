Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.21.
Phreesia Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
