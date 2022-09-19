Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore Sells 60,000 Shares

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Rating) insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.52 ($3.16), for a total transaction of A$271,020.00 ($189,524.48).

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

About Pilbara Minerals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.