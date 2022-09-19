Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 285 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,229. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

