Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.