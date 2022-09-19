Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.27. 933,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,171,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

