Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 28,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,839. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

