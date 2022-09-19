Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

