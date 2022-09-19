Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,572 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 192.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.75 on Monday, reaching $294.75. 97,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.42. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.14 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.92.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

