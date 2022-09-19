Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1,467.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 68.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $359.39. 12,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.29. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

