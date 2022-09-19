Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,534 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAT traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.75. 81,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,843. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.