Polybius Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.88 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (PLBT) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Polybius coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004576 BTC on popular exchanges. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $11,959.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts.In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

