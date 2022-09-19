Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of POW opened at C$33.91 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.47 and a twelve month high of C$43.63. The company has a market cap of C$22.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 124.43, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.82.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0688435 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

