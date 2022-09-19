Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POW. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

TSE POW opened at C$33.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.82. The company has a current ratio of 124.43, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. The stock has a market cap of C$22.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.47 and a 12 month high of C$43.63.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0688435 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

