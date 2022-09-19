PowerPool 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.66 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $13.90 million and $4.66 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00059031 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010610 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00063128 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

