Presima Inc. Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

PEAK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,599. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

