Presima Inc. Increases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises about 3.4% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.43% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 64,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.