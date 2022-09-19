Presima Inc. Sells 183,100 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Presima Inc. reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,100 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 0.9% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,604,048 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.01. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

