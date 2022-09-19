Presima Inc. Sells 295,100 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Presima Inc. reduced its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,100 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group accounts for 2.1% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Paramount Group worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Paramount Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 986,600 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 417,457 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE remained flat at $6.98 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,695. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

