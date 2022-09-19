Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.45. 48,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

