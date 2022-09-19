Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,528.33.

NYSE:PUK opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Prudential has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after buying an additional 248,093 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Prudential by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,224,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Prudential by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

