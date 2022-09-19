Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.73 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1,613.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.