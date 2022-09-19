PUBLISH 1-Day Volume Tops $242,539.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and $242,539.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010425 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00062800 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.