Quantfury Token Price Reaches $11.68 on Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $116.84 million and $260,476.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token coin can currently be bought for $11.68 or 0.00061612 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

