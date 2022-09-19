Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004855 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000389 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030350 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

