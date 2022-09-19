Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,278 shares during the quarter. Ranpak comprises about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after buying an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 96.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 834,482 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 553,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ranpak by 57.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 250,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Price Performance

NYSE PACK traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.59. 13,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,104. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $376.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,273 shares in the company, valued at $11,008,735.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Omar Asali acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,273 shares in the company, valued at $11,008,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 50,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 189,936 shares of company stock valued at $957,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

