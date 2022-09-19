Rapids Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Rapids has a market capitalization of $71,192.75 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 134.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.