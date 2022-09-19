Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,109.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $689,501.44 and approximately $29,109.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00152903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00722593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00574414 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,503,099,534 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

