Raymond James Cuts CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target to C$0.50

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

Shares of CUB opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$1.70.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.