Raymond James Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$138.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 3.6 %

DOOO stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.